WICHITA, Kan. — Tyson Etienne had a career-high 26 points as Wichita State narrowly defeated Oral Roberts 85-80 on Wednesday night.
Alterique Gilbert had 18 points for Wichita State (1-0). Morris Udeze added 10 points and three blocks. Clarence Jackson had eight rebounds.
Max Abmas scored a career-high 28 points plus eight assists and six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (1-2). Kevin Obanor added 27 points and seven rebounds. Kareem Thompson had eight rebounds.
