ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia – For two decades as foreign minister, Seyoum Mesfin was Ethiopia's face to the world — a personable and soft-spoken diplomat who brokered peace in neighboring war-torn countries, delivered speeches at the United Nations and helped establish his country as a weighty African power.

That distinguished career came to an ignominious end last week when Ethiopian soldiers tracked down Seyoum, now labeled an enemy of the state, and killed him in a muddy and remote corner of the mountainous north of the country. The government said he died in a shootout, but Seyoum's allies say he was executed.

Seyoum, 71, was the most prominent casualty yet of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's 11-week-old war in Ethiopia's northern Tigray region. The main target of Abiy's military campaign is not a ragtag group of provincial rebels, but the politicians and generals of Tigray, who ruled Africa's second-most populous country for much of the past three decades through their political party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front, or TPLF.

Now Ethiopia's former rulers are on the run in their Tigray heartland and on the defensive against the forces they once commanded. Since Jan. 7, Ethiopia's military has killed or captured at least 47 people from a most-wanted list of 167 senior leaders of the TPLF, including four of the party's nine-member executive committee, according to Ethiopian state media reports.

When Abiy came to power in 2018, his government quickly unseated many of these TPLF leaders, who over 27 years had overseen impressive economic growth but ruled Ethiopia with an iron fist. Several were charged with corruption and human rights abuses, and some of them fled or retreated to their home base in Tigray.

Abiy has portrayed his military campaign as a law-enforcement drive against Tigray's fugitive politicians, who are backed by their own seasoned military force. The Tigrayan leaders went ahead with a regional election in September, in defiance of Abiy's order to postpone the vote due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he launched his military operation Nov. 4 in response to an attack on a federal military base in Tigray.

Abiy

But the TPLF says that Abiy, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for resolving a long-running conflict with Eritrea, is revealing himself as yet another power-hungry autocrat. Thousands of people have died in the fighting, by most estimates, and the handful of aid workers who have been permitted to enter Tigray report human rights abuses, burned refugee camps, looted hospitals and a swelling humanitarian crisis that could lead to mass starvation.

Fighting has raged across the region in recent weeks, according to U.N. security reports seen by the New York Times. Human rights groups have shared accounts of atrocities against civilians, including plunder, sexual violence and killings.

And as Abiy ramps up his assault on the TPLF, brushing aside international pleas to start peace talks, experts warn that he risks boosting public support for the rebels inside Tigray and plunging his country deeper into a protracted conflict with an enemy that is unlikely to give up easily.

Abiy's forces — with the help of Eritrean troops — hold the regional capital, Mekelle, and much of northern and western Tigray. But sporadic fighting has continued in rural areas across Tigray, and on roads leading to Mekelle, according to Western diplomats and U.N. security assessments.

The Ethiopian government said Seyoum, a TPLF leader, died during a gunfight between his bodyguards and government soldiers. But the TPLF insisted he had been summarily executed.

"Seyoum deserved to end his days in comfortable retirement with all the respect due to a statesman and patriot," said Alex de Waal, a Horn of Africa scholar at Tufts University who knew Seyoum and called for an international investigation into his death. "His killing should be a red line."

But Abiy shows little sign of backing down. The government accuses Western media of falsely portraying Abiy as a warmonger. Critics say he is hewing to the traditions of a political culture that prizes dominance.