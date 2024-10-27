Ethiopian runner Yomif Kejelcha breaks the men's half-marathon world record by one second

It briefly seemed there could be a world record Sunday in the women's half-marathon too, but Kenya's Agnes Ngetich missed out by 11 seconds while chasing Letesenbet Gedey's mark of 1 hour, 2 minutes, 52 seconds. World Athletics said it was the second-fastest time in history. It was the first time that Ngetich, a world championship finalist last year in the 10,000, had raced the half-marathon.