NAIROBI, KENYA – Ethiopian officials and allied militia fighters are leading a systematic campaign of ethnic cleansing in Tigray, the war-torn region in northern Ethiopia, according to an internal U.S. government report obtained by the New York Times.

The report, written earlier this month, documents in stark terms a land of looted houses and deserted villages where tens of thousands of people are unaccounted for.

Fighters and officials from the neighboring Amhara region of Ethiopia, who entered Tigray in support of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, are "deliberately and efficiently rendering Western Tigray ethnically homogeneous through the organized use of force and intimidation," the report says.

"Whole villages were severely damaged or completely erased," the report said.

In a second report, published Friday, Amnesty International said soldiers from Eritrea had systematically killed hundreds of Tigrayan civilians in the ancient city of Axum over a 10-day period in November, shooting some of them in the streets.

The worsening situation in Tigray — where Abiy, winner of the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, launched a surprise military offensive in November — is shaping up to be the Biden administration's first major test in Africa. Former President Donald Trump paid little attention to the continent and never visited it, but President Joe Biden has promised a more engaged approach.

UNICEF runs a center in Tigray for some of the people displaced by the war in Ethiopia. Tens of thousands of people in the Tigray region are unaccounted for.

In a call with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya on Thursday, Biden brought up the Tigray crisis. The two leaders discussed "the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia's Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access," a White House statement said.

But thus far, Biden and other U.S. officials have been reluctant to openly criticize Abiy's conduct of the war, while European leaders and United Nations officials, worried about reports of widespread atrocities, have been increasingly outspoken.

Ethiopia routinely dismisses critics of its campaign in Tigray as stooges of its foes in Tigray. But Friday afternoon, in response to the Amnesty International report, Abiy's office said it was ready to collaborate in an international investigation into atrocities in Tigray. The government "reiterates its commitment to enabling a stable and peaceful region," it said in a statement.

Abiy's office also claimed that Ethiopia has given "unfettered" access to international aid groups in Tigray — in contrast with U.N. officials who estimate that just 20% of the region can be reached by aid groups because of government-imposed restrictions.

The new U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, spoke with Ahmed by phone Feb. 4 and urged him to allow humanitarian access to Tigray, the State Department said.

Alex de Waal, an expert on the Horn of Africa at Tufts University, said it is time for the United States to urgently focus on the crisis in Tigray, before more atrocities are committed and the humanitarian crisis lurches toward a famine.

"What is needed is political leadership at the highest level, and that means the U.S.," he said.

When the United States assumes the chair of the U.N. Security Council in March, de Waal said, it should use that position to bring international pressure to bear on the belligerents to step back from a ruinous conflict.

Abiy launched the Tigray campaign Nov. 4 after months of tension with the regional ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), which ruled Ethiopia with a tight grip for almost three decades until Abiy came to power in 2018.

But many of the worst abuses of the war have been blamed not on the Ethiopian military or the TPLF — whose armed wing is now known as the Tigray Defense Forces — but on the irregular and undeclared forces that have rallied behind Abiy's military campaign.

The Amnesty International report published Friday asserts that Eritrean soldiers conducted house-to-house searches in Axum in November, shooting civilians in the street and conducting extrajudicial executions of men and boys. When the shooting stopped, residents who tried to remove the bodies from the street were fired upon, the report says.

Amnesty said the massacre was likely a crime against humanity. Eritrea's information minister, Yemane G. Meskel, rejected the report, calling it "transparently unprofessional."

Axum, a city of ancient ruins and churches, holds great significance to followers of the Ethiopian Orthodox faith. When the Eritrean soldiers relented and allowed the bodies to be collected, hundreds were piled up in churches, including the Church of St. Mary of Zion, where many Ethiopians believe that the ark of the covenant — said to hold the tablets inscribed with the Ten Commandments — is housed.