Ethel Kennedy, social activist and wife of Robert F. Kennedy, has died

''Of all the Kennedy women, she was the one I would end up admiring the most,'' Harry Belafonte would write of her. ''She wasn't playacting. She looked at you and immediately got what you were about. Often in the coming years, when Bobby was balking at something we wanted him to do for the movement, I'd take my case to Ethel. ‘We have to talk to him,' she'd say, and she would.''