SAN FRANCISCO — Thairo Estrada hit a tiebreaking RBI single as part of a three-run eighth inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

Wilmer Flores and Casey Schmitt each had two-run singles, and Blake Sabol and Brandon Crawford also drove in runs as the Giants won their sixth straight game against the Phillies.

''We have a really good offense and it's just really fun to be a part of it,'' Schmitt said. ''Everyone's hitting the ball really hard and it's just really cool to be able to get those runs going.''

Bryson Stott homered for Philadelphia, which lost its fourth in a row.

With the game tied at 4, J.D. Davis and Mitch Haniger began the eighth inning with pinch-hit singles. Joey Bart followed with a bunt single to load the bases. After Gregory Soto (1-3) retired LaMonte Wade Jr., Estrada looped a single to shallow center field, scoring the go-ahead run. Flores added a two-run single to make it 7-4.

''I think we've done a nice job of stringing good at-bats together,'' Giants manager Gabe Kapler said.

The Phillies loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth, but Camilo Doval struck out Trea Turner swinging to record his third straight save in the series and his 11th in 12 chances this season.

''I just want to be sure that whenever there is a save opportunity, I want to be ready,'' Doval said through a translator.

Added Kapler: ''Camilo wanted this opportunity today. ... We were even prepared to use him in a tie-game situation. But the save, it was clear. He's earned that right and we trust him.''

John Brebbia (2-0) pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the win as the San Francisco bullpen combined to allow one run in 5 2/3 innings for the second straight day.

The Giants chased Phillies starter Taijuan Walker in the first inning, tagging him for four runs in two-thirds of an inning. Schmitt had a two-run single, and Sabol and Crawford added RBI singles, all coming with two outs.

''I just got two strikes, had two outs, and with two outs I just couldn't put them away,'' Walker said.

Philadelphia responded with three runs in the fourth off Ross Stripling, who exited with low back tightness after pitching 3 1/3 innings.

J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run double and Alec Bohm followed with a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 4-3.

Stott tied the game with a solo homer to right in the fifth.

''I loved the fight in the guys,'' Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. ''We got the winning run to the plate in the ninth after giving up three in the bottom of the eighth. They keep fighting. I'm proud of them for that.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: LHP José Alvarado (left elbow inflammation) threw from 60 feet on Tuesday and Wednesday. He will likely need a rehab assignment before returning.

UP NEXT

Phillies: LHP Ranger Suárez (0-0, 6.75 ERA) makes his second start of the year Friday when Philadelphia begins a three-game home series against the Cubs.

Giants: RHP Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 3.06) opens a three-game home series against the Marlins on Friday night.

