HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. — Aaron Estrada scored a career-high 30 points to lead Hofstra to an 82-77 win over Delaware on Saturday.
Estrada hit 12 of 18 shots. He also had six assists.
Jalen Ray had a season-high 23 points for the Pride (10-7, 2-2 Colonial Athletic Association). Ray hit 7 of 10 shots, 5 of 7 on 3-pointers. Omar Silverio scored 15 points.
Dylan Painter had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Blue Hens (11-6, 2-2). Andrew Carr also had 15 points. Jameer Nelson Jr. had 14 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Panthers remain red-hot, roll past Blue Jackets 9-2
Carter Verhaeghe and Anton Lundell each scored twice, MacKenzie Weegar tied a career-best with four points and the NHL-leading Florida Panthers scored early and often on the way to beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-2 on Saturday night.
Wild
Recuperating Talbot holds high hopes for Wild when it gets healthy
The Wild's top goalie, who has been out since the Winter Classic, expects the team to be among the league's best.
Sports
Allen scores 41 points, New Mexico State wins 77-63
Teddy Allen matched his career-high with 41 points to lead New Mexico State to a 77-63 win over Abilene Christian on Saturday.
Sports
Bengals hold on, finally win in playoffs, 26-19 over Raiders
Joe Burrow led an efficient offense that scored on six drives, including two of his touchdown passes, and rookie Evan McPherson made four field goals as the Cincinnati Bengals finally advanced in the playoffs with a 26-19 win over Las Vegas in Saturday's wild-card game.
Gophers
Ohio State dials up the pressure to beat U women's basketball 83-75
The Gophers had virtually no answer for Buckeyes guard Jacy Sheldon, who scored 32 points with seven assists and five rebounds.