HARRISONBURG, Va. — Aaron Estrada had 22 points as Hofstra beat James Madison 87-80 in Colonial Athletic Association action on Sunday.
Darlinstone Dubar pitched in with 17 points for the Pride (9-6, 1-1). Abayomi Iyiola and Jalen Ray scored 15 apiece.
Vado Morse scored a season-high 24 points for the Dukes (9-3), who saw a four-game winning streak end in their conference opener. Takal Molson added 16 points and Terell Strickland scored 12.
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
