The U.S. government is estimating that traffic deaths fell 1.2% last year to 36,120.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it's the third year in a row that fatalities dropped. Pedestrian deaths fell 2% compared with 2018 figures, while motorcyclist deaths dropped 1%. The number of bicyclists killed fell 3%, but fatal crashes involving heavy trucks rose 1%.
The agency says the decline came even though the number of vehicle miles traveled increased by just under 1%.
The figures are estimates based on fatal crashes reported to the agency. Final figures for 2019 won't be available until later this year.
