Esther González scores twice as Gotham thrashes Angel City 4-0

Esther González scored a goal in each half and Gotham FC breezed past Angel City 4-0 in the National Women's Soccer League on Friday night.
Elsewhere in the NWSL, the Seattle Reign beat the Portland Thorns 1-0 and the Utah Royals defeated the Chicago Stars 1-0.
González opened the scoring at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles with a shot from inside the box that ricocheted off the post in the 18th minute. She got her second of the night by using her head to flick in a corner kick by Sarah Schupansky in the 75th minute.
Gotham (2-2-1) had gone 2-0 on an own goal from Miyabi Moriya after a freak deflection looped the ball over Angel City goalkeeper Angelina Anderson in the 67th minute. Geyse scored her first NWSL goal in the 85th minute to make it 4-0.
Angel City dropped to 2-2-1.
Dahlien scores in Cascadia derby victory
Maddie Dahlien scored her first professional goal to give the Reign (2-1-2) the Cascadia rivalry win over the Thorns.
It was Seattle's first regular-season win over its regional rivals since 2021, a winless streak of seven league matches. Reign coach Laura Harvey celebrated on the sidelines after the final whistle at Lumen Field in Seattle.