In what is both an ambitious task and a nod to the place we currently land on the sports calendar, ESPN recently published a comprehensive list of who its experts consider the top 100 professional athletes since 2000.

The roundness of the number gives us a clean defining point, as does the "pro" part, though the former does create some inequities and confusion among athletes whose careers spanned considerable amounts of time before and after the new millennium. (Their rules: Voters were instructed to consider only an athlete's performance since 2000).

With any large list like this, my instincts take me to two things: Who is at the top, and where (if at all) do we find any Minnesota connections?

The decorated swimmer Michael Phelps came in No. 1, though looking at the list I would say a good argument could be made for anyone in the top 10 (among them: LeBron James, Tom Brady, Lionel Messi and Serena Williams).

As for Minnesota connections, there were three main ones. The names weren't necessarily surprising, but their order and placement — as well as those who didn't make the cut — did catch me off-guard.

The first former Minnesota athlete to appear on the list was Kevin Garnett at No. 23. That made KG the sixth NBA player on the list behind LeBron, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, Tim Duncan and Shaquille O'Neal. As great as Garnett was, I'm surprised he rated so high — particularly since his rise started before 2000. Would you put him ahead of, say, Kevin Durant (No. 39)?

My guess was that the next Minnesota connection on the list was going to be the first, but instead we find Randy Moss four spots lower at No. 27. Perhaps he lost points because his transcendent 1998 rookie season just missed the cut, but to me he is the defining male athlete of the last 25 years in Minnesota.

A compelling argument could be made, though, that the next and last Minnesota pro on the list should have been above both Garnett and Moss. Maya Moore, at No. 36, is a far more accomplished champion than either one and spent her entire career post-2000.

Looser connections to Minnesota came later: Alex Rodriguez, who is attempting to become a majority owner of the Timberwolves, checks in at No. 44 because of his MLB career. One spot later is David Ortiz, the former Twin who did almost all his damage in Boston.

One other surprise: Four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers was down at No. 91.

Minnesota connections not on the list at all who should have at least been worthy of consideration: Adrian Peterson, Joe Mauer, Lindsey Vonn, Jessie Diggins and Lindsay Whalen.

I would also be curious to see how this list might change if it was redone in, say, 15 years. Given a time machine set to 2039, would we find Justin Jefferson, Anthony Edwards, Napheesa Collier, Royce Lewis or any other current Minnesota pro on it?

Here are four more things to know today:

*Bobby Nightengale and I talked about the Twins TV situation, their second-half outlook and trade deadline possibilities on Friday's Daily Delivery podcast.

*Cord Cutters found a curious thing thanks to a reader: On some cable systems recently, a standalone placeholder Twins channel started showing up.

*The Loons are on the verge of adding central back Jefferson Díaz from Colombia. Will he help shore up a defense that has been partially culpable for the team's nine-match winless streak?

*Vikings training camp starts next week, and the State Fair is a little over a month away. But don't let anyone fool you: There is a lot of summer left.