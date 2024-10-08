ESPN hires Shams Charania to replace Adrian Wojnarowski as senior NBA insider

Sports

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
October 8, 2024 at 12:26AM

BRISTOL, Conn. — Shams Charania has been hired as ESPN's senior NBA insider, replacing his mentor Adrian Wojnarowski.

Charania announced the move on social media on Monday. Wojnarowski announced on Sept. 18 he was leaving ESPN to become the general manager of St. Bonaventure's men's basketball team.

''I can't wait to be part of an incredible group of colleagues at ESPN and serve the sports audience worldwide,'' Charania said on his post on X.

The 30-year-old Charania has been at The Athletic since 2018 as well as doing on-air work for Stadium and FanDuel TV.

Prior to that, he was a national NBA insider for Yahoo Sports. Charania and Wojnarowski worked together at Yahoo from 2015 through '17.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

