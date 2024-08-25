Get in on the action with ESPN BET promo code STAR and claim this $1,000 first bet reset. Place a cash wager on any MLB game this weekend. If that bet loses, players will receive up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.
ESPN BET promo code STAR: MLB $1K bet reset to close August
New bettors who secure this ESPN BET MLB promo can go all in on any baseball game this weekend. This $1,000 first bet reset is one of the largest offers out there for bettors this weekend. This offer applies to any MLB game or college football this week.
It’s also worth noting that bettors in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia will be eligible for two extra bonuses with Hollywood Casino. New bettors in these states will get the $1,000 first bet reset along with 50 free casino spins and a 24 hour insurance period on Hollywood Casino.
ESPN BET promo code STAR: How to sign up for MLB $1K reset
Signing up with ESPN BET is a breeze. Remember, new bettors can sign up through any of the links on this page and claim this $1,000 first bet reset. Here is a quick look at how to get started:
- Click above to start the registration process. Make sure to apply promo code STAR to activate this offer.
- Next, set up a new account by filling out the required information sections.
- Make a cash deposit in the amount you want to place on your first bet. Online banking, PayPal, credit card and debit card are a few of the popular payment methods.
- Download the ESPN BET mobile app directly from the App Store for iOS or Google Play Store for Android.
- Bet up to $1,000 on any MLB game this weekend.
- If that bet loses, players will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets.
Secure $1K first bet with ESPN BET MLB promo code STAR
This $1,000 first bet reset is a unique opportunity for bettors. Create a new account and start with a cash wager on any MLB game. Players who pick a winner on that first bet will go home with straight cash.
However, anyone who loses on that initial wager will be eligible for up to $1,000 back in bonus bets. ESPN BET will back up any losses with a reset. It can’t hurt to have some backing on a baseball bet.
We recommend downloading the ESPN BET app for the best overall experience. Players can get the app and start locking in bets on MLB, college football or any other sport this weekend.
Other MLB offers
ESPN BET is among the best of the best when it comes to daily odds boosts. There are a ton of MLB boosts on the board for Saturday. Here is a quick look at a few of the options out there for college football bettors:
- Bryce Harper, Marcus Semien, Matt Olson, Francisco Lindor and Mookie Betts each to record a hit (+550)
- Guardians, Braves, Padres and Dodgers to win (+675)
- Adolis Garcia and Marcell Ozuna to combine for over 1.5 home runs (+1000)
- Aaron Judge, Jose Altuve and Rafael Devers each to record an RBI (+1300)
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.