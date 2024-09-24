The ESPN BET promo code STAR will get new players a $1,000 bet reset for Major League Baseball’s stretch run and NFL games, among other events, this week. As the final week of September arrives, the sports calendar amps up with nonstop action daily, and the ESPN BET app is offering one of the best new player signup offers in the online sports betting market.
ESPN BET promo code STAR: Claim $1,000 bonus for any game this week
By Bob Wankel
Along with the $1,000 bet reset -- what ESPN BET calls its first bet offer -- the app supplies players with a number of odds boosts and topical betting markets. Below, let’s dive into what the app has to offer, what’s happening this week and how to get started.
ESPN BET promo code STAR details
To claim the best signup bonus, new players must type code STAR in the promo code section when registering.
- First, users can get started by clicking the above banner. This will drive users to the app or the ESPN BET platform.
- Click the sign up button and provide layers of information like first name, last name, email address, home address, etc.
- At this time, type ESPN BET promo code ‘STAR’ to gain access to the bonus.
- Make a first deposit via the likes of PayPal, Venmo, online banking, debit card and credit card. To qualify for the promotion, a user must deposit at least $10.
- With the first wager following sign up, find a MLB, WNBA, college football, or NFL Week 4 game, find a market within it, and place a wager of at least $10.
To extract the most possible value out of the offer, players can make a first wager of $1,000.
How the ESPN BET promo code works
The Minnesota Vikings are off to a perfect 3-0 start behind the surprising play of quarterback Sam Darnold. They’ll host the Green Bay Packers Sunday in what is to be one of the best matchups of the weekend. Let’s use this NFL Week 4 matchup to illustrate how the ESPN BET promo code works.
Let’s say a new player signs up and wants to bet on this contest. Green Bay enters as a three-point favorite. So, let’s say a player believes that the Packers will lose the game, thus backing the Vikings. As such, the player puts a $500 wager on the Vikings +3.
If the Vikings win, the player takes the cash. If, however, Jordan Love or Malik Willis lead Green Bay to a win and cover, the player will receive back $500 of bonus bets to play on upcoming games.
Players should know that bonus bets must be utilized within seven days of receipt -- which typically comes within 72 afters (often sooner) -- of the first wager losing. Bonus bets must be played through in order to convert to cash.
Terms and conditions
Right now, ESPN BET operates in 18 states and it is expected to arrive in New York by as early as October.
Currently, users in Massachusetts, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Louisiana, North Carolina, Kansas, Kentucky, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Michigan.