ESPN BET promo code STAR: $1K bet reset for MLB, soccer this week

On the heels of the USA's big-time matchup versus Uruguay and more MLB action, ESPN BET is giving new customers a $1,000 first bet on the house. Get started with the ESPN BET promo code STAR, then bet up to a grand without sweating a loss with a First Bet Reset. ESPN BET will refund a losing wager with bonus bets, giving new users extra chances to win cold, hard cash.
Monday features many eligible betting markets on ESPN BET. Tackle a small MLB slate featuring Mets-Nationals and Brewers-Rockies or the USA-Uruguay showdown at Copa America. You can also look ahead to Wimbledon matches later this week. Place up to $1,000 on any prop, then receive bonus bets after a loss or cash winnings following a victory.
ESPN BET promo code for July 2024
Prospective ESPN BET customers don't have to stress over losing a bet, even if it's worth four digits. The new First Bet Reset promo activates a complete bonus bet refund after a loss, mitigating the risk associated with substantial wagers. Place a few dollars on tonight's MLB or up to $1,000 on Copa America, and ESPN BET will cover the rest.
Tonight's MLB schedule features two games, though there's still plenty of betting intrigue. The red-hot Mets visit the Nationals in D.C., where top prospect James Wood will make his MLB debut. You also have a first-place Brewers squad heading to Denver for a showdown against the Rockies.
Meanwhile, Team USA's group play at Copa America ends with a battle versus Uruguay. The Americans are +145 to win tonight, while Uruguay has +190 moneyline odds on ESPN BET. The Stars and Stripes are 1-0-1 in the group stage, defeating Bolivia but losing to Panama last week.
Activate ESPN BET Promo Code STAR for $1K Reset
The First Bet Reset on ESPN BET is available through a few simple instructions. First, use the links within this post to open ESPN BET, then sign up for an account. The site requires a bettor's full legal name, date of birth, and other necessary information to confirm their identity. ESPN BET also runs a geolocation check to verify a user's playing area.
As you register, make sure you input the ESPN BET promo code STAR. This code guarantees a "Reset" bonus after a loss. In addition, bettors must deposit at least $10 through a secure payment method to qualify for this offer.
ESPN BET issues all bonus bet refunds in five (5) 20% increments. For example, a $1,000 loss on the USA's +145 moneyline returns five (5) $200 bonus bets. These stakes expire seven days after receipt and produce withdrawable cash profit after a win.
Featured Odds Boosts
Check ESPN BET throughout the evening for limited-time odds boosts. Despite a thin schedule tonight, ESPN BET still churned out a few props and parlays with enhanced betting odds:
- MLB Parlay+ Play of the Day - Willy Adames to Record an RBI, Bryse Wilson to Record Over 4.5 Strikeouts, Over 10.5 Total Runs in Brewers-Rockies, and Brewers to Win (was +725, now +825)
- MLB Odds Boost - James Wood to Hit a Home Run (was +750, now +950)
- Copa America 2024 Odds Boost - USA and Panama Each to Lead at Halftime (was +575, now +620)
21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.
Commercial content for Star Tribune's Sports Betting coverage produced in partnership with XLMedia. Star Tribune's News and Opinion departments have no role in this content's creation. The Star Tribune is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. When visiting an external site, you should refer to that site's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-Gambler.