ESPN BET promo code STAR: $1,000 bet reset for MLB, Wimbledon action

ESPN BET promo code STAR kicks off a busy Thursday led by Wimbledon women's semifinal matches along with a strong MLB slate including the series finale between the Dodgers and Phillies.
With a $1,000 bet reset, odds boosts, special markets on current events, ESPN BET is a leading way to wager throughout the month of July and beyond.
ESPN BET promo code STAR details
Here are some key things to know about promo code STAR for ESPN BET. First, this is a new player bonus available to users of eligible age.
Players must be in one of the following states: MA, NJ, PA, VA, MD, WV, TN, LA, KS, KY, NC, AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, OH, and MI.
Best MLB, Wimbledon odds boosts
The key bonus of the ESPN BET promo code STAR is the $1,000 bet reset, but the overall strength, perhaps the biggest, is the variety of odds boosts:
- Red Sox, Astros, Mariners and Braves all to win (+550)
- Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each to record over 1.5 hits (+650)
- Aaron Judge and Isaac Paredes to combine for over 1.5 homers (+750)
- Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Santander and Rafael Devers each to record an RBI (+900)
- Matinee Parlay of the Day: Elly De La Cruz and Spencer Steer each to record an RBI and Hunter Greene to record over 7.5 strikeouts (+1000)
- E. Rybakina to win the first set 7-5 or 7-6 over B. Krejcikova (+500)
ESPN has long been a leader in sports news, and it taps into its DNA within the app, supplying topical boosts around current events. After an impressive summer league debut, Zach Edey is now generating plenty of rookie of the year buzz, and ESPN offers the market at +600. With the Viva Espana market, grab Carlos Alcaraz to win Wimbledon and Spain to win Euro 2024 over England at +250.
What are the best ESPN BET promos today?
Ahead of Thursday, July 11 action, ESPN BET has a variety of promos available worth checking out. While Euro and Copa America pause Thursday, women's semifinal action at Wimbledon joins up with Major League Baseball to form a busy schedule. Along with the aforementioned odds boosts, the app keys access to numerous bonuses.
- Perks' Big Man Defense: Joel Embiid to win defensive player of the year in 24-25
- Parlay Club: Place four $10+, 4+ leg standard parlays during the promotional period. Win or lose, within 72 hours of the promotion period ending, players will receive a $10 bonus bet to place on any parlay or parlay+ wager.
- 3 HR Protection: If you place pre-live cash wagers on moneyline bets for any MLB game that settles as a loss but your team hits at least three homers, you will receive 100% of your stake back.
Commercial content for Star Tribune's Sports Betting coverage produced in partnership with XLMedia. Star Tribune's News and Opinion departments have no role in this content's creation. The Star Tribune is not an online gambling operator or gambling site. We provide this information about sports betting for entertainment purposes. If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation. By using this site, you consent to our Terms of Use and our Privacy Policy. When visiting an external site, you should refer to that site's Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. If you or a loved one has questions and needs to talk to a professional about gambling, call 1-800-Gambler.