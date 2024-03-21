ESPN BET March Madness promo code: Claim $225 bonus in North Carolina with STARNC

The ESPN BET March Madness promo code is STARNC and it's giving new players in North Carolina $225 in bonus bets to get set for the NCAA Tournament. Whether you're locking in on the likes of UNC, Duke or NC State over the next two days or looking to play any of the other 29 first round matchups, ESPN BET has plenty of ways to make the madness even crazier this year.

ESPN BET North Carolina $225! BONUS BETS! SIGN UP NOW STARNC Bonus bets expire in 7 days. New customer only. Limit one (1) Promotion Offer per Account. 21+ only. NC only. Subject to eligibility requirements. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or 877-718-5543 or visit morethanagame.nc.gov.

ESPN BET promo code STARNC is available in North Carolina for a $225 bonus to new players. These bonus bets can be used on favorites, underdogs, parlays, SGPs and more. In other words, the offer provides plenty of value and plenty of flexibility.

ESPN BET March Madness promo code STARNC

The dynamics of this offer are straightforward. Thursday's NCAA Tournament action has 16 games. If you open a sportsbook account, make a first deposit of at least $10 and then place any bet on any game, including UNC's matchup with Wagner, you will receive $225 in bonus bets.

These bets are open up into 10 separate wagers, meaning that you can spread the incentive out and play games across the board. In other words, if you're locked in on a 12-5 upset, don't just back them in your bracket, now you can back them on the moneyline.

Beyond the new player offer, ESPN BET also has a variety of odds boosts and additional offers for returning players. Catch odds boosts and picks from ESPN BET personalities and more throughout the opening rounds of the tournament.

How North Carolina can claim ESPN BET promo code STARNC

Here are the steps to claiming ESPN BET for March Madness in North Carolina:

Click the link above to go to ESPN BET.

Click the sign up button.

Complete the required information to finish registration.

Use the bonus code STARNC.

Make a first to claim $225 in bonus bets.

ESPN BET states

ESPN BET is available in a total of 18 sports betting markets, including Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Colorado, Arizona, Iowa, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois and Michigan.

That said, only North Carolina players can claim this $225 bonus. The app has been live for 10 days now and embarks on its most significant sports betting event to date. As it looks to establish itself as a force in the Tar Heel State, it has kept in tact its launch offer. It's unknown at this point whether or not the offer will stay in place beyond this weekend, but it should be noted that, in time, offer values typically dwindle.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.