An NFL draft being conducted virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic already figured to have a much different look and feel compared to the same event in past years.

But that sentiment — and the impact of the pandemic — came even further into focus Thursday when ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay announced on social media that he has coronavirus and will not be working the draft this year.

“For now I just want to say I miss you all — my teammates at ESPN who have been incredibly supportive, my friends in the league and the fans who have made the draft what it is today,” McShay tweeted.

He added that he expects to recover and praised first responders along with health care workers for their role in treating the disease.

McShay, who has been with ESPN since 2006, was slated to be on the ABC draft broadcast. ESPN and NFL Network are running a simulcast of the same draft content while ABC has a different program. Both start at 7 p.m.