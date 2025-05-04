Sports

Espinoza, Arango combine for 3 goals and 3 assists to help Earthquakes beat Timbers 4-1

The Associated Press
May 4, 2025 at 5:26AM

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Cristian Espinoza had two goals and an assist, Cristian Arango added a goal and two assists and the San Jose Earthquakes beat Portland 4-1 on Saturday night to end a three-game skid and snap the Timbers' seven-game unbeaten streak.

Espinoza opened the scoring in the 16th minute with a one-touch finish off a pass from DeJuan Jones and added a goal in the 24th before Arango flicked in a header, off a free kick played in by Jones, to give San Jose (4-6-1) a 3-0 lead in the 27th.

Felipe Mora got the Timbers on the board in the 42nd minute, putting away a one-touch finish from the center of the area off a feed from David Da Costa.

Portland (5-3-3) lost for the first time since March 8.

Arango played an arcing cross from the left side to the back post, where Ousseni Bouda tapped in the finish to cap the scoring in the 88th minute.

