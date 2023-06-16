Esko closed out a season of excellence with a never-in-doubt 9-0 victory over Perham in the Class 2A final Friday at CHS Field.
Esko, playing for the last time as the Eskomos, a nickname that the Esko school board has decided to abandon, pounded out 12 hits in the victory. Junior Dylan Marciulionis pitched a complete game two-hitter for Esko (27-1), which won its first baseball state championship.
Marciulionis, Finn Furcht and Cale Haugen each had two hits for Esko.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
State tournaments in full swing. Tap here for the stories, results
State tournament play marks the end of the 2022-23 high school sports calendar. Here's your guide to the latest stories from all of the venues around Minnesota. Check back for updates.
Sports
Palou builds commanding IndyCar lead while preparing to switch teams next year
The possibility that Alex Palou will drive for a new team as the reigning IndyCar champion next year grows increasingly likely with each race.
High Schools
Esko dominates Perham, wins Class 2A baseball championship 9-0
Esko closed out a season of excellence with a never-in-doubt 9-0 victory over Perham in the Class 2A final Friday at CHS Field.Esko, playing for…
Sports
Leclerc expects little improvement from Ferrari at Canadian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc spent the Formula One off weekend attending his first 24 Hours of Le Mans, where he tucked into the back of the Ferrari garage and watched the Italian automaker win the iconic endurance race for the first time since 1963.
Business
Michael Jordan selling majority stake in Hornets at $3 billion valuation
Michael Jordan is finalizing a deal to sell the majority share of the Charlotte Hornets, the franchise announced Friday, leaving the 30-team NBA without any Black majority ownership.