Esko closed out a season of excellence with a never-in-doubt 9-0 victory over Perham in the Class 2A final Friday at CHS Field.

Esko, playing for the last time as the Eskomos, a nickname that the Esko school board has decided to abandon, pounded out 12 hits in the victory. Junior Dylan Marciulionis pitched a complete game two-hitter for Esko (27-1), which won its first baseball state championship.

Marciulionis, Finn Furcht and Cale Haugen each had two hits for Esko.