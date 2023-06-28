Thursday, June 29

Twin Cities popmeister Jeremy Messersmith does it outside (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder, $24-$36); Joyann Parker croons with her always recommended Patsy Cline tribute show (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40); what better way to end a steamy June than with a trip through Stevie Wonder's "Hotter Than July," featuring Kathleen Johnson, Lamont Keten and other Minnesota all-stars (7 p.m. Crooners, $30-$40).

Friday, June 30

1. Erykah Badu: It's her Unfollow Me Tour because, as Badu explained to Vibe, "So following me wouldn't really benefit you because you are on your journey." The title also alludes to cancel culture. No need to cancel the high priestess of neo-soul because she hasn't released a proper studio album since 2010. She promises to present "Appletree," "On & On" and other classics with a fresh vibe and cosmic visuals. Always a captivating live performer, she was a mesmerizing treat at the Armory in Minneapolis in 2021. Now she steps up to an arena, with the help of hip-hop ace Yasiin Bey, best remembered for "Body Rock" when he was known as Mos Def. (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $43-$450, ticketmaster.com)

2. Ava Max: The L.A. dance-pop star made the news last week when a crazed fan charged the stage at the Fonda Theater and slapped Max during "The Motto." She continued to dance and then ran offstage, according to the Los Angeles Times; her eyes were closed during a post-show meet-and-greet. Best known for 2018's "Sweet but Psycho" (nearly 1.5 billion streams), the club-loved star is touring behind her delectably danceable sophomore effort, "Diamonds & Dancefloors," which peaks on "In the Dark," which breaks the mold of her club bangers. (7:30 p.m. Varsity Theater, 1308 4th St. SE, Mpls., $29.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)

3. The Honeydogs: A sweet flashback for '90s music scenesters in the Twin Cities, St. Paul-reared brothers Adam and Noah Levy are reuniting with other early-era members of their jangly, Beatles-gone-Americana rock band to celebrate the first-ever vinyl release of their 1996 album, "Everything, I Bet You." The Honeydogs' independently issued sophomore record helped them land a deal with Mercury Records and get out on the road with such earnest, bright-eyed ditties as "Your Blue Door," "Miriam" and "Bad Day, Good Night." The show quickly got bumped up from the Turf Club, and is still close to being a sell-out. Humbird and Jake LaBotz open. (8 p.m. First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., $25, axs.com)

Also: Personable Brit James Hunter returns with his popular retro soul originals (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $40-$50); Florida's Selwyn Birchwood, who pairs gritty vocals with his expressively bluesy guitar, shows why he's a next-gen blues star on the new "Exorcist," his fourth and best effort for Alligator Records (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder tent, $20-$30); local singer Wayne Anthony adds butter to Bread's "Make It with You," "If" and other lite-FM favorites (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $35-$45).

Saturday, July 1

4. Talib Kweli: The influential Brooklyn hip-hop vet certainly isn't the first rapper to perform at the Minneapolis supper club famous for jazz, but he's probably the biggest. He first made his mark with Yasiin Bey (then known as Mos Def) as the duo Black Star and their landmark 2002 debut album, which they finally followed up last year. In the interim, Kweli amassed an impressive and innovative eight-LP solo discography, which he'll be spotlighting here with a funky and — yes! — jazzy live band. (6:30 & 9 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $45-$55, dakotacooks.com)

5. Tommy Stinson's Cowboys in the Fire: More than any other record he's made since he was still a teenager skipping high school to play bass in the Replacements, it sounds like Stinson is having loads of fun on the debut LP by his long-festering duo with ex-uncle-in-law Chip Roberts. The album, "Wronger," is a rootsier, twangier set with ramshackle anthems like "Mr. Wrong" and "Fall Apart Together," plus a few tender heart-tuggers — some featuring punk legend John Doe of X on bass. Stinson is coming home to kick off the tour. His daughter Ruby and the Shackletons' Colin Campbell open. (8 p.m. Fine Line, 318 1st Av. N., Mpls., $20-$40, axs.com)

Also: Last year, Seattle's the Head and the Heart got back in the radio groove with "Virginia (Wind in the Night)" from "Every shade of Blue," their fifth album; the Revivalists and Jaime Wyatt open (6:30 p.m. Ledge Amphitheater, Waite Park, $47-$127); "Country Grammar" and "Hot in Herre" rapper Nelly hits the hinterlands (6:30 p.m. Grand Casino Hinckley, $60-$150); Laura MacKenzie leads the local ensemble Brass Lassie, a Celtic big band (7:30 p.m. Crooners, $20-$30); Pat Hayes brings the boogie with the enduring Lamont Cranston (8 p.m. Crooners tent, $35-$45); Flamin' Oh's, popular '80s Twin Cities rockers who delivered "I Remember Romance," team up with Annie & the Bang Bang for a benefit for the Parkinson Foundation (7 p.m. Hook & Ladder tent, $30-$40).

Sunday, July 2

6. Taste of Minnesota: In the spirit of hot dish being a staple of Minnesota cuisine, the music lineup for this revived holiday festival — reborn after an eight-year hiatus and relocated to downtown Minneapolis — is a messy hodgepodge in perhaps a tasty way. Day 1 features late-'90s California pop-rockers Third Eye Blind of "Semi-Charmed Life" fame with homegrown Warped Tour vets Motion City Soundtrack, the Fabulous Armadillos, the Steeles and more. Day 2 includes Big Boi of "Hey Ya!"-shaking Atlanta hip-hop dup OutKast with Uncle Kracker, White Iron Band and Molly Maher. (Noon to 10 p.m. Sun. & Mon., Nicollet Mall between Washington & 5th Av., downtown Mpls., free, all-ages, tasteofmn.com)

7. Yazmin: A McNally Smith College of Music grad from Washburn, Wis., she is a multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, singer, dancer, painter and teacher. As a teen, she became obsessed with the music of Cuba and has traveled there several times. Now Yazmin has a company, Nautilus Exchange, that leads tours to Cuba for immersive cultural experiences. Her music is well-rounded Lilith Fair piano pop with all kinds of beguiling turns in rhythms and styles. (6:30 p.m. Crooners' Dunsmore Room, 6161 Hwy 65, Fridley, $25-$30, croonersloungemn.com)

Monday, July 3

8. Bryan Adams/Joan Jett: She's in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, thanks to "Bad Reputation" and "I Love Rock 'n' Roll." He's in the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In fact, he may be more decorated than any other Canadian rock star, thanks to hits like "Summer of '69," "Heaven" and "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You." Adams is also a published and exhibited photographer. He's still making new music, having released last year's "So Happy It Hurts," produced mostly by Mutt Lange. But you're more likely to play air guitar to his classic-rock hits like "Run to You" and "Cuts Like a Knife." Jett, last seen with the Motley Crue/Def Leppard stadium tour, has a new EP, "Mindsets." (7:30 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $75.50-$750, ticketmaster.com)

Also: After filling the Palace with Primus last summer on their Rush tribute tour, wizardly bassist/bandleader Les Claypool is returning with his even odder Fearless Flying Frog Brigade, back together for their first tour in 20 years (8 p.m. Palace Theatre, $45-$55); one of Louisiana's most soulful and joyful zydeco music purveyors, Grammy winner Terrance Simien is squeezing in tour dates to mark his 40th anniversary of making music (7 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$45); and don't forget Big Boi and the rest of the second-day Taste of Minnesota lineup mentioned above (Noon-8 p.m., Nicollet Mall); ace Twin Cities drummer Brandon Commodore kicks off a Monday-night July residency with assorted friends (8 p.m. Icehouse, $12-$17).

Tuesday, July 4

9. A Festival of Organs: If you crave the full-body experience of a massive pipe organ at full blow, 11 opportunities await you when the North Central American Guild of Organists gathers. Launched with three organ concertos with orchestra (7 p.m. Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas, North Cleveland and Ashland avenues, St. Paul), it also features music for organ, brass and choir (7 p.m. July 5, Cathedral of St. Paul, 239 Selby Ave., St. Paul), a church opera by Stephen Paulus (7 p.m. July 6, House of Hope Presbyterian Church, 797 Summit Ave., St. Paul), and recitals all over town, including by renowned English organist Wayne Marshall (7:30 p.m. July 7, Northrop Auditorium, 84 Church St. S.E., Mpls.) ($20-$30, northcentralago.org)

Also: After a warm and sprawling appearance last summer at Surly Festival Field, Seattle folk-rock harmonizers Fleet Foxes are coming back for a more intimate (and air-conditioned) set at the club they last played way back when Father John Misty was still their drummer (8 p.m. First Avenue, $55); Mystic Lake's annual outdoor 4th of July celebration will include '90s-loved music by the Gin Blossoms of "Hey Jealousy" fame and Lit, remembered for "My Own Worst Enemy," and, of course, fireworks at 10 p.m. (5 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino, free).

Wednesday, July 5

10. Amythyst Kiah: After stints this year opening for Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit and Josh Ritter, the Tennessee roots-rocker is touring behind her new EP, "Pensive," on which she put her own stamp on tunes by Tori Amos, Joy Division and Green Day. In 2019, Kiah established herself as a voice to be reckoned with on the Grammy-nominated "Black Myself" recorded with the collective known as Our Native Daughters. She reworked the powerful identity anthem as a galvanizing rocker on her 2021 album, "Wary + Strange," an eclectic, sometimes experimental collection that even includes a country-gospel stroll, "Ballad of Lost." (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls., $29-$49, theparkwaytheater.com)

Also: Louisville rapper/singer Bryson Tiller, who keeps his fans waiting for his overdue "Serenity" album, brings his I'm Back and I'm Better Tour (8 p.m. Fillmore Minneapolis, $65 and up).

Classical critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.