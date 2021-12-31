BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Michael Ertel had a season-high 25 points as UAB beat UTEP 75-62 on Thursday night in a Conference USA opener for both teams.

Tavin Lovan had 14 points for UAB (11-3, 1-0 Conference USA). Jordan Walker added 11 points.

Souley Boum had 20 points and seven rebounds for the Miners (7-6, 0-1). Jorell Saterfield added 15 points and Jamal Bieniemy had eight assists.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com