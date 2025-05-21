Ernie Els, Retief Goosen join South African president in White House meeting with Trump

Ernie Els went to Washington to try to win another senior major and wound up in the White House on Wednesday at the invitation of South Africa's president, who is pushing back against President Donald Trump's baseless claims of systematic killing of white farmers in the country.
Els and Retief Goosen, both Hall of Fame players who have combined to win six U.S. Open titles, were part of the delegation with President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Trump had already cut all U.S. assistance to South Africa and welcomed several dozen white South African farmers to the U.S. as refugees as he pressed the case that a ''genocide'' is underway in the country.
He has launched a series of accusations at South Africa's Black-led government, claiming it is seizing land from white farmers, enforcing anti-white policies and pursuing an anti-American foreign policy.
Experts in South Africa say there is no evidence of whites being targeted for their race, although farmers of all races are victims of violent home invasions in a country that suffers from a very high crime rate.
Trump, who developed high-end golf courses before entering politics, is at ease among some of the game's greats from Jack Nicklaus to Tiger Woods. He first played golf with Els, who lives in south Florida, eight years ago.
''When I spoke to you, you said, ‘Yes, come along and bring Gary Player and Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.' I brought the two of them,'' Ramaphosa said.
He said he spoke with Player, who turns 90 in November, and Player said he was getting in on years but wished them luck in the discussion. Trump awarded Player the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Jan. 7, 2021, one day after pro-Trump rioters attacked the White House.