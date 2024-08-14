Wires

Ernesto is now a hurricane over the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen on a path toward Bermuda, forecasters say

Ernesto is now a hurricane over the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen on a path toward Bermuda, forecasters say.

By Associated Press

Associated Press

August 14, 2024 at 2:58PM

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Ernesto is now a hurricane over the Caribbean and is expected to strengthen on a path toward Bermuda, forecasters say.

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Gena Rowlands, acclaimed star of 'Gloria,' 'Faces' and 'The Notebook,' dies at 94, representatives for her son say

Gena Rowlands, acclaimed star of 'Gloria,' 'Faces' and 'The Notebook,' dies at 94, representatives for her son say.

Wires

Columbia University President Minouche Shafik has resigned, announcing her decision in an email

Wires

Wally Amos, of cookie fame, has died in Hawaii. He was 88