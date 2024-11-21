'Ernest Cole: Lost and Found' resurrects a once-forgotten anti-apartheid photographer

In 2017, more than 60,000 of Cole's 35mm film negatives were discovered in a bank vault in Stockholm, Sweden. Much of that material, including thousands of photographs Cole took in the U.S., was believed lost. Answers for how they had gotten there, and why they hadn't been known about earlier were hard to come by. ''Lost and Found'' portrays the struggle of Cole's estate to acquire the collection. Only on the eve of the film's Cannes Film Festival premiere in May did the bank finally announce the handover of most materials to the estate.