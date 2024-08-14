WASHINGTON — Erik Olsen wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.
Wires
Erik Olsen wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District
Erik Olsen wins Republican nomination for U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 14, 2024 at 3:48AM
More from Wires
See More
Wires
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month
Judge again declines Trump's request to step aside from hush money case, with ex-president's sentencing set next month.