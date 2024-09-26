Erick Fedde fans 10 as Cardinals beat Rockies 5-2 for 4th straight win

Rockies: RHP Ryan Feltner, who allowed two runs on six hits in six innings Tuesday night against St. Louis before being lifted due to forearm tightness, threw on the side Wednesday with no issues and is expected to start the Rockies' final game of the season Sunday against the Dodgers. ''He feels fine today,'' Black said. ''In the daily pitchers' throwing program, he felt fine. It was just one of those games last night, after the sixth, he felt a little bit of tightness in the forearm.''