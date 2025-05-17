Sports

Eric Wagaman, Connor Norby spark Marlins to 9-4 victory over Rays

Eric Wagaman had three hits and two RBIs, Connor Norby added a three-run double, and the Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Friday night.

The Associated Press
May 17, 2025 at 2:28AM

MIAMI — Eric Wagaman had three hits and two RBIs, Connor Norby added a three-run double, and the Miami Marlins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 9-4 on Friday night.

Norby's two-bagger gave the Marlins a 5-1 lead in the fourth inning. Wagaman had a sacrifice fly in the first against Taj Bradley (3-3), then added an RBI single in a four-run sixth after Tampa Bay had pulled within 5-4.

Tampa Bay's Yandy Díaz returned to the lineup after missing a three-game series at Toronto because of a passport issue. He had an RBI single in the third that made it 1-1.

Miami's Max Meyer (3-4) allowed four runs in five innings. Ronny Henriquez, Lake Bachar and Tyler Phillips closed it out.

Bradley surrendered five runs in four innings. Montgomery retired one batter and was tagged for three runs.

José Caballero had an RBI double, Simpson singled in a run and Josh Lowe added a two-out RBI single in the Rays' three-run fifth.

Key moment

Rays reliever Mason Montgomery walked the first two batters in the sixth and Kyle Stowers chased him with a single for a 6-4 lead. Connor Seabold allowed Wagaman's hit and a sacrifice fly by Ronny Simon before Javier Sanoja made it 9-4 with an infield single.

Key stat

Tampa Bay has a 24-5 record against the Marlins since 2019 and leads the all-time series 81-61.

Up next

RHP Drew Rasmussen (1-4, 3.38 ERA) starts Saturday for the Rays against Marlins RHP Sandy Alcantara (2-5, 8.10).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Auston Matthews breaks through, Maple Leafs beat Panthers 2-0 to force Game 7

Auston Matthews got his first goal of the series to break a scoreless tie in the third period, Joseph Woll stopped 21 shots and the Toronto Maple Leafs kept their season alive by beating the Florida Panthers 2-0 in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinal series Friday night.

Sports

Eric Wagaman, Connor Norby spark Marlins to 9-4 victory over Rays

Sports

Sykes scores 22, rookie Citron adds 19 as Mystics beat Dream 94-90 in opener