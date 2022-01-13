EAST LANSING, Mich. – Senior captain Eric Curry was having the best game of his career Wednesday night before going down with a leg injury in the final minute against No. 10 Michigan State.

Curry, who delayed being a graduate assistant to play a sixth season, had to watch from the bench as his teammates tried to pull off the monumental upset without him.

But it wasn't meant to be with Joey Hauser scoring a layup with a second left in the Gophers' 71-69 loss against the Spartans, who extended their win streak to nine straight games.

Curry, who overcame three major injuries earlier in his career, scored a career-high 19 points. But he landed awkwardly going after a defensive rebound with 59 seconds left. Not able to put weight on his left leg, the Gophers staff had to carry him off the floor.

Motivated by their inspirational leader sidelined, senior E.J. Stephens hit two free throws to tie the game 69-69 with 25.5 seconds left, but it wasn't enough to keep the Spartans from winning it at the buzzer.

The Gophers (10-4, 1-4) handled the taunts and jeers from the opposing student section and withstood a number of runs from the Big Ten leaders to give themselves a shot at the program's first win at Michigan State since 2014-15.

Four Minnesota starters combined for 65 points and scored in double figures, including Stephens, who had 18 points.

After trailing by 10 points in the first half, the Gophers were down just 34-31 after senior Payton Willis beat the halftime buzzer with a crowd-silencing three-pointer.

Willis, who had just nine points on 3-for-13 shooting in the 75-67 loss Dec. 8 against Michigan State at Williams Arena, hit two of his team's four three-pointers in the first half.

The Spartans (14-2, 5-0) weren't able to play over the weekend when their rivalry game against Michigan was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Wolverines.

Johnson's players knew what it was like to have to wait an extended period to play with a 13-day span between games when they suffered a 23-point home loss against Illinois last week.

In Sunday's 73-60 loss at Indiana, the Gophers erased a 12-point deficit in the second half to take the lead at Assembly Hall, but they couldn't finish going scoreless in the last three minutes.

A big concern for the Gophers all season has been if their starters were being overworked playing the most minutes for any group in the Big Ten. Minnesota's scoring leader Jamison Battle ranked second among power conference players with 36.6 minutes per game.

Battle had a streak of 28 straight double figure scoring games entering Wednesday, but he had just one field goal until a three-pointer cut it to 46-45 around the 14-minute mark.

Willis, Curry, and Stephens scored in double figures and carried the scoring load to keep the Gophers within striking distance all night. Curry, who had a career-high 18 points in the first meeting against the Spartans, outplayed Michigan State's 7-footer Marcus Bingham.

Battle eventually got into rhythm with his 10th point on a baseline jumper to tie the game 51-51. Curry followed by drawing fouls on Bingham and Joey Hauser under the basket to get to the foul line. Twice he gave the Gophers a one-point lead midway through the second half.

Curry outscored Michigan State's starting frontcourt Hauser and Bingham, but it was Hauser that decided the outcome on the final play.