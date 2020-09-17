LONDON — The English Premier League has found a new broadcast partner in China, with digital media platform Tencent Sports showing games for the rest of the season.
The previous deal with streaming service PPTV was terminated this month due to a financial dispute.
More than half of the remaining 372 games will be aired for free by Tencent, with a subscription required for the other matches.
The deal was agreed ahead of this weekend's second round of fixtures.
