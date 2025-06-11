EPA says power plant carbon emissions aren't dangerous. We asked 30 scientists: Here's what they say

''This is the scientific equivalent to saying that smoking doesn't cause lung cancer,'' said climate scientist Zeke Hausfather of the tech firm Stripe and the temperature monitoring group Berkeley Earth. ''The relationship between CO2 emissions and global temperatures has been well established since the late 1800s, and coal burning is the single biggest driver of global CO2 emissions, followed by oil and gas. It is utterly nonsensical to say that carbon emissions from power plants do not contribute significantly to climate change.''