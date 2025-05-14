Wires

EPA plans to drop limits on some 'forever chemicals' in drinking water while keeping standards on two common types

EPA plans to drop limits on some 'forever chemicals' in drinking water while keeping standards on two common types.

The Associated Press
May 14, 2025 at 1:36PM

WASHINGTON — EPA plans to drop limits on some 'forever chemicals' in drinking water while keeping standards on two common types.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

An estimated 80,000 people died from overdoses last year in the US, a 27% drop from 2023

An estimated 80,000 people died from overdoses last year in the US, a 27% drop from 2023.

Wires

EPA plans to drop limits on some 'forever chemicals' in drinking water while keeping standards on two common types

Wires

California Gov. Newsom wants to pause enrollment of more immigrants without legal status in state-funded health program