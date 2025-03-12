EPA head says he'll roll back dozens of environmental regulations, including rules on climate change

The EPA also will take aim at rules restricting industrial pollution of mercury and other air toxins, as well as separate rules on soot pollution and federal protections for significant areas of wetlands, Zeldin said Wednesday. The EPA has also terminated its diversity, equity and inclusion programs and will shutter parts of the agency focused on environmental justice. The three-decade effort strived to improve conditions in areas heavily burdened by industrial pollution, including in low-income and majority-Black or Hispanic communities.