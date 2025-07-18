EPA eliminates research and development office, begins layoffs

WASHINGTON — The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it is eliminating its research and development arm and reducing agency staff by thousands of employees.
The agency's Office of Research and Development has long provided the scientific underpinnings for EPA's mission to protect the environment and human health. The EPA said in May it would shift its scientific expertise and research efforts to program offices that focus on major issues like air and water.
The agency said Friday it is creating a new Office of Applied Science and Environmental Solutions that will allow it to focus on research and science ''more than ever before."
Once fully implemented, the changes will save the EPA nearly $750 million, officials said.
EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin said in a statement that the changes announced Friday would ensure the agency ''is better equipped than ever to deliver on our core mission of protecting human health and the environment, while Powering the Great American Comeback.''
The EPA also said it is beginning the process to eliminate thousands of jobs, following a Supreme Court ruling last week that cleared the way for President Donald Trump's plans to downsize the federal workforce, despite warnings that critical government services will be lost and hundreds of thousands of federal employees will be out of their jobs.
Total staffing at EPA will go down to 12,448, a reduction of more than 3,700 employees, or nearly 23%, from staffing levels in January when Trump took office, the agency said.
"This reduction in force will ensure we can better fulfill that mission while being responsible stewards of your hard-earned tax dollars,'' Zeldin said, using a government term for mass firings.‘