Envoys from Iran and the US arrive in Oman for first round of talks over Tehran's nuclear program

''If there is sufficient will on both sides, we will decide on a timetable. But it is still too early to talk about that,'' Araghchi said, in an audio clip published by IRNA. ''What is clear now is that the negotiations are indirect, and in our view only on the nuclear issue, and will be conducted with the necessary will to reach an agreement that is on an equal footing and leads to securing the national interests of the Iranian people.''