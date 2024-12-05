Environmentalists are headed to court over proposed oil well in vulnerable Florida watershed

For years, advocates have fought to protect the Apalachicola River basin and its wild stretch of salt marshes, moss-laden cypress trees and towering limestone bluffs. The region is also known for its once bustling commercial fishing industry, which at one time produced 10% of the oysters sold in the U.S. In recent years, advocates and government officials have invested millions in efforts to restore the ecosystem, which has been imperiled by drought and overfishing.