Environmental groups sue to block migrant detention center rising in Florida Everglades

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Environmental groups filed a federal lawsuit Friday to block a migrant detention center dubbed ''Alligator Alcatraz'' now being built on an airstrip in the heart of the Florida Everglades.
The lawsuit seeks to halt the project until it undergoes a stringent environmental review as required by federal and state law. There is also supposed to be a chance for public comment, according to the lawsuit filed in Miami federal court.
Critics have condemned the facility as a cruel and inhumane threat to the ecologically sensitive wetlands, while DeSantis and other state officials have defended it as part of the state's aggressive push to support President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration.
The center is set to begin processing people who entered the U.S. illegally as soon as next week, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Friday on ''Fox and Friends.''
''The state of Florida is all in on President Trump's mission,'' DeSantis said on a tour of the facility. ''There needs to be more ability to intake, process and deport.''
The state is plowing ahead with building a compound of heavy-duty tents, trailers and other temporary buildings at the Miami Dade County-owned airfield in the Big Cypress National Preserve, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of downtown Miami.
The state Republican Party has even begun selling T-shirts and other merchandise emblazoned with the ''Alligator Alcatraz'' slogan.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the Center for Biological Diversity as well as the Friends of the Everglades, an organization started decades ago by ''River of Grass'' author and Everglades champion Marjory Stoneman Douglas to battle the original plan to build the airport. They are represented by the Earthjustice law firm and other attorneys including Florida writer Carl Hiassen's son, Scott Hiassen.