DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Entries to underground Fordo nuclear site, mountainside damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show.
Entries to underground Fordo nuclear site, mountainside damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show
Entries to underground Fordo nuclear site, mountainside damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show.
The Associated Press
June 22, 2025 at 9:07AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Entries to underground Fordo nuclear site, mountainside damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show
Entries to underground Fordo nuclear site, mountainside damaged after US strikes, satellite photos analyzed by AP show.