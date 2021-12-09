As the Foo Fighters' song says, "It's times like these you learn to live again." In this time, during the pandemic, the band put those words into action and pulled out of playing at the University of Minnesota's Huntington Bank Stadium in 2022 because management there wswouldn't require the audience to be vaccinated.

Living safely is what these times call for. The band isn't alone. Elvis Costello canceled his concert at Mystic Lake and played instead at First Avenue last month because the downtown Minneapolis nightclub required proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test.

Closer to home at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, the popular Christmas in Christ Chapel event during the weekend required that adult audience members be vaccinated or provide proof of a recent negative test. The same goes for "Weird Al" Yankovic's upcoming July concert at the Mankato civic center's Grand Hall.

More Minnesota acts, venues, bars and restaurants are requiring such proof so that they can continue to operate as safely as possible and keep producing revenue.

Taking such measures not only makes patronizing such places less of a health risk, but it's an economic move that ensures continued operation. Being the host of a superspreader event is not the best publicity for an establishment that wants to bring back business. And some customers just prefer not to visit places for a long duration where unvaccinated people are allowed to mix with the vaccinated, especially without a mask requirement.

As the new omicron variant nips at our heels, safety in public places should become even a higher priority. The variant, already in Minnesota, is believed to be even more transmissible than delta.

So far vaccinated people who've been infected with omicron have suffered milder symptoms. Yet another reason to get shots and boosters. Living our lives in these times means making reasonable adjustments to keep ourselves and everyone around us safe.