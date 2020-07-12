Enjoy The Break - More 90s by Late Week

Summer In Full Swing

I had a chance to make it to the North Shore earlier this month and boy what a treat it was. If you've never been to the shores of Lake Superior, it certainly won't disappoint. If you didn't know, Lake Superior is the deepest and coldest of all the Great Lakes with the deepest point being 1,332ft. and the average lake temperature being around 40F. Mid to late summer is one of the best times to visit the lake when inland temps are often hot and humid, you can get free A/C by the lake.

Warm Great Lakes Water Temps As of Late Here's the latest surface water temperature from NOAA, which shows topwater readings in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Interestingly, current surface water temps are running warmer than the long-term average. It's not just Lake Superior either, all of the Great Lakes are running warmer than the long-term average right now!! Weather Outlook Through AM Tuesday

Here's the simulated radar from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows quiet and beautiful weather in place on Sunday and Monday. Temps will be near average as well, so it'll be a good time to get out on the lake or outdoors if you can. Our next storm system arrives late Monday into Tuesday with the potential of strong storms and locally heavy rains. Severe Threat PM Monday According to NOAA's SPC, there is a risk of severe weather across much of the state late Monday into Monday night. Not only will we have a chance of strong to severe storms, but there could be locally heavy rains as well. Rainfall Potential Through Midweek According to NOAA's WPC, there is a risk of heavy rainfall across parts of the state through midweek. Another batch of storms and locally heavy rainfall will arrive PM Monday into Tuesday... Stay tuned. Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Here's the weather outlook for Sunday, which shows sunny skies continuing much of the day. Sunday will be the driest and nicest day of the weekend to get out and about or perhaps even out on the lake.

Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis Here are a few meteorograms for the Twin Cities on Sunday, which shows sunny skies and near normal temps for mid July. Meanwhile, dewpoints will be very comfortable around 60F. Nearly Perfect Sunday Weather Here's a look at high temps across the region for Saturday. High temps will range from the 70s to the 80s, which is pretty close to average for mid July. Readings may even be a little cooler than average over the southwestern part of the state, where more clouds will be present due to ongoing showers and storms through the day. Moderate Drought in Minnesota The latest US Drought Monitor from last week showed Moderate to severe drought from western Minnesota into the Arrowhead, where some locations are nearly 2" to 6" below average precipitation since January 1st. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is nearly 3" above average precipitation since the beginning of the year.

6th Warmest Start to July on Record It has been, no question, a very warm start to July and according to the numbers, MSP is off to its 6th warmest start to any July on record (July 1st - 9th) with an average temperature of 80.4F. Note that the warmest July 1st - 9th was back in 2012. 5th Warmest Start to Meteorological Summer on Record Meteorological Summer is considered to be the the warmest 3 months (on average) for the northern hemisphere. With that said, meteorlogical summer consists of June, July and August and according to the numbers, MSP is off to is 5th warmest start to any meteorological summer on record (June 1st to July 9th). 13th Warmest Start to Any Year on Record (January 1st - July 9th) Here's another warm stat for MSP -- According to the numbers, MSP is off to its 13th warmest start to any year on record (January 1st to July 9th). 7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities

Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows temps near average over the next several days. Our next best chance of showers and storm arrives late Monday into Tuesday. Some of the storm could be strong to severe. Extended Temperature Outlook Here's the extended temperature outlook through the middle part of July and beyond. Keep in mind that this is typically our hottest part of the year with an average high at MSP warming into the mid 80s. It appears that near average readings will continue through the week ahead with 90s possibly returning by next weekend -- Stay tuned! 100F Days at MSP The last time we hit 100F was in Minneapolis on May 28th, 2018 (which was over the 2018 Memorial Day Weekend) and we haven't hit it since. Since 2000, the average first 100F day is on July 6th. Extended Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's CPC, the extended temperature outlook from July 19th-25th warmer than average temperatures across much of the nation and into Alaska.

_______________________________________________________________________