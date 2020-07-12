Enjoy The Break - More 90s by Late Week

Warm Great Lakes Water Temps As of Late
Here's the latest surface water temperature from NOAA, which shows topwater readings in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Interestingly, current surface water temps are running warmer than the long-term average. It's not just Lake Superior either, all of the Great Lakes are running warmer than the long-term average right now!!
Weather Outlook Through AM Tuesday
Here's the simulated radar from AM Sunday to AM Tuesday, which shows quiet and beautiful weather in place on Sunday and Monday. Temps will be near average as well, so it'll be a good time to get out on the lake or outdoors if you can. Our next storm system arrives late Monday into Tuesday with the potential of strong storms and locally heavy rains.
Severe Threat PM Monday
According to NOAA's SPC, there is a risk of severe weather across much of the state late Monday into Monday night. Not only will we have a chance of strong to severe storms, but there could be locally heavy rains as well.
Rainfall Potential Through Midweek
According to NOAA's WPC, there is a risk of heavy rainfall across parts of the state through midweek. Another batch of storms and locally heavy rainfall will arrive PM Monday into Tuesday... Stay tuned.
Sunday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis
Sunday Meteograms for Minneapolis
Here are a few meteorograms for the Twin Cities on Sunday, which shows sunny skies and near normal temps for mid July. Meanwhile, dewpoints will be very comfortable around 60F.
Nearly Perfect Sunday Weather
Here's a look at high temps across the region for Saturday. High temps will range from the 70s to the 80s, which is pretty close to average for mid July. Readings may even be a little cooler than average over the southwestern part of the state, where more clouds will be present due to ongoing showers and storms through the day.
The latest US Drought Monitor from last week showed Moderate to severe drought from western Minnesota into the Arrowhead, where some locations are nearly 2" to 6" below average precipitation since January 1st. Meanwhile, the Twin Cities is nearly 3" above average precipitation since the beginning of the year.
6th Warmest Start to July on Record
It has been, no question, a very warm start to July and according to the numbers, MSP is off to its 6th warmest start to any July on record (July 1st - 9th) with an average temperature of 80.4F. Note that the warmest July 1st - 9th was back in 2012.
5th Warmest Start to Meteorological Summer on Record
Meteorological Summer is considered to be the the warmest 3 months (on average) for the northern hemisphere. With that said, meteorlogical summer consists of June, July and August and according to the numbers, MSP is off to is 5th warmest start to any meteorological summer on record (June 1st to July 9th).
13th Warmest Start to Any Year on Record (January 1st - July 9th)
Here's another warm stat for MSP -- According to the numbers, MSP is off to its 13th warmest start to any year on record (January 1st to July 9th).
7 Day Forecast for the Twin Cities
Here's the weather outlook over the next 7 days, which shows temps near average over the next several days. Our next best chance of showers and storm arrives late Monday into Tuesday. Some of the storm could be strong to severe.
Extended Temperature Outlook
Here's the extended temperature outlook through the middle part of July and beyond. Keep in mind that this is typically our hottest part of the year with an average high at MSP warming into the mid 80s. It appears that near average readings will continue through the week ahead with 90s possibly returning by next weekend -- Stay tuned!
Enjoy The Break - More 90s by Late Week
By Paul Douglas
We must mend what has been torn apart, make justice imaginable again in a world so obviously unjust, give happiness a meaning once more, wrote author and journalist Albert Camus at the height of WWII.
WWIII is global, the enemy invisible. This time everyone is on the front lines, sacrificing - taking one day at a time. Sadly, summer heat does not seem to be having much effect on Covid-19. And physical distancing works better in July than in does in January.
Wednesday's EF-4 Dalton tornado was a painful reminder that twisters can spin up during Severe Storm Watches; on rare occasions with no watch in effect at all. Technology is great, but there is still no substitute for common sense. Rotating wall cloud? Head for cover, don't mind the warnings or sirens. Yesterday's storms whipped up tennis ball size hail near Lake Lillian. A quieter Sunday gives way to more T-storms from late Monday into Tuesday.
Reasonable 80s will feel good much of this week, but 90s return by next weekend. A sweaty front.
Extended Forecast
SUNDAY: Sunnier, drier, nicer day of the weekend. Winds: N 3-8. High: 85.
SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and quiet. N 5. Low: 67.
MONDAY: Warm sunshine. T-storms late. Winds: SE 10-20. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.
TUESDAY: Cooler. Showers and T-storms. Winds: NW 8-13. Wake-up: 69. High: 79.
WEDNESDAY: Plenty of sunshine. A nicer day. Winds: SW 3-8. Wake-up: 63. High: 83.
THURSDAY: Sunny and more humid. Winds: S 8-13. Wake-up: 68. High: 87.
FRIDAY: Sunny. Free Sauna. Winds: S 15-30. Wake-up: 70. High: 93.
SATURDAY: Sun much of the day. Still sweaty. Winds: NW 7-12. Wake-up: 76. High: 92.
This Day in Weather History
July 12th
1863: Unseasonably cool temperatures are felt across the state. Frost is reported in the Twin Cities area.
Average High/Low for Minneapolis
July 12th
Average High: 84F (Record: 106F set in 1936)
Average Low: 64F (Record: 48F set in 1941)
Record Rainfall: 2.93" set in 1912
Record Snowfall: None
Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis
July 12th
Sunrise: 5:39am
Sunset: 8:58pm
Hours of Daylight: ~15 hours & 20 minutes
Daylight LOST since yesterday: ~ 1 minutes & 28 seconds
Daylight LOST since Summer Solstice (June 20th): ~ 17 minutes
Moon Phase for July 12th at Midnight
0.3 Days After Last Quarter Moon
What's in the Night Sky?
"The bright planets Jupiter and Saturn light the eastern half of the sky in early evening now. An even brighter planet, Venus, shines in the east at dawn. Meanwhile, in July 2020, Mars is the bright planet ascending in the east in the middle of the night. Mars isn’t as bright as Jupiter or Venus. And the red planet is nowhere close to Venus or Jupiter on the sky’s dome, but instead is found roughly midway between those other two brilliant orbs. The mornings of July 11 and 12, 2020 – from about midnight until dawn – are excellent times to watch for Mars. On these mornings, look first for the moon. The brilliant nearby “star” will be Mars. Then, once you spot Mars, keep an eye on it in the weeks ahead. Although the moon will move away from Mars after a few days, you should have little trouble finding Mars in the coming months. Brilliant Mars rules over a relatively “empty” realm of starry heavens, with no nearby bright stars to distract you from this fiery red planet. Plus Mars will be rising earlier – and earlier – with each passing night. That’s because Earth is now about to catch up to Mars, and pass it, in the race of the planets around the sun. Mars is bright and very red now, and it’s due to get brighter in the coming months as it approaches its October opposition to the sun. At that time, Earth will be more or less between Mars and the sun. Mars will be opposite the sun in our sky, rising in the east at sundown, blazing very bright and fiery, visible from dusk to dawn.
(Image Credit: EarthSky.org)
There are a number a excessive heat watches, warnings and advisories across the southern and southwestern US. Temps this weekend and into early next week will be at dangerous levels and could even set daily high temperature records!
National Weather Outlook
