Severe Storm Specifics In Advance? Good Luck



Cue the theme from "Mission Impossible". One of the few challenges greater than predicting how many inches of snow will pile up in YOUR yard is when and where severe storms may bubble up.

Once they've formed we can track dangerous storms, leveraging a network of 160 "NEXRAD" Doppler radar sites operated by The National Weather Service. New high-resolution models, including NOAA's HRRR (High-Resolution Rapid Refresh) update every hour at 3km resolution. Meteorologists can give a few hours lead-time, but predicting which towns will be hit hard vs. other towns that experience a garden-variety storm is still beyond the scope of the science.

That said, there's an enhanced risk of severe storms later today, meaning an elevated risk of large hail, damaging winds; even a few isolated tornadoes. Stay alert out there.

Good weather news: skies clear Saturday with a stretch of glorious weather into most of next week.

Don't get too comfortable. The ECMWF model predicts sticky & upper 80s late next week. We're due.

File image : Mark Anderson.

Enhanced Severe Storm Threat Later Today. NOAA SPC has most of northern and central Minnesota in an enhanced risk, meaning a statistically significant risk of large hail, damaging winds and even a few tornadoes. Expect watches and warnings later today.

Elevated Severe Storm Potential. NOAA SPC is sufficiently concerned about the coverage and intensity of severe storms to be blanketing most of the state under an "enhanced" risk. The best chance of hail, damaging straight-line winds and even a tornado or two will be this afternoon and evening.

After Today the Weather Simmers Down. We have to muddle through a few waves of storms, but skies clear Saturday with comfortable sunshine and lower humidity the rule into the first half of next week. Some of the nicest weather of summer is shaping up. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

No Debilitating Heat Brewing. Expect a few days early next week with highs in the 70s, but by the end of next week it should feel more like summer again with 80s and noticeable humidity levels. Credit: WeatherBell.

Say What? The latest GFS guidance for 500mb winds roughly 2 weeks out (low confidence) suggests a more significant push of cool, Canadian air for the northern USA by the end of the month. I want to see a few more runs before I rummage through my closet for a sweatshirt. Not. Ready. Yet.

La Nina Increases Tropical Potential. La Nina (cooling Pacific) patterns often lead to lighter winds over the tropics, increasing the probability that depressions will strengthen into storms and hurricanes.

Using AI and Weather Data to Improve Business Outcomes. I'm looking forward to a (virtual) presentation, sponsored by Minnesota Technology Association on September 23. Here's an excerpt of a recent press release: "On Sept. 23, MnTech will host Tech Connect, a half-day virtual conference showcasing ways technology is enabling Minnesota’s businesses. The event features more than 50 speakers across industries, describing ways they use technology to better serve customers and grow their businesses. Meteorologist, author and entrepreneur Paul Douglas will speak about how businesses use weather data and AI to improve outcomes. Here’s a preview:

How does climate change affect business operations and profitability?

Douglas: "A warmer, wetter climate is sparking more extreme weather outbreaks worldwide, which disrupt operations, logistics, transportation and staffing. An uptick in inland flooding, coastal flooding, extreme heat and wildfires is already impacting insurance rates and corporate reinvestment strategies. Companies of all sizes are gauging climate risk for their specific business footprints and use cases, making the changes necessary to keep staff, vendors and customers safe and ensure a consistent ROI, no matter what Mother Nature throws at us..."

How "Rumor Clinics" Fought Fake News 80 Years Ago. Rinse and repeat - history definitely repeats. Mental Floss explains: "...About three months after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, the first rumor clinic was created in Boston on March 1, 1942, under the leadership of Harvard Professors Gordon Allport and Robert Knapp and the Eastern Psychological Association. The Boston Herald worked with the Massachusetts Committee on Public Safety's Division of Propaganda Research and a network of volunteers who hunted down rumors and their origins to dispel misinformation the publishers believed could harm the war effort, civilian defense, or the general morale of the country. A council that included the Boston police commissioner, the state’s attorney general, representatives of local unions, and the chamber of commerce vetted each edition of the column..."

Bill Gates on Covid-19 Vaccine Timing and Conspiracy Theories. Bloomberg has the transcript of a recent interview; here's the intro: "Bill Gates, the Microsoft Corp. co-founder and billionaire philanthropist, has become, for better and worse, a central character in the story of Covid-19. The good news: The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has pledged more than $350 million to fight the disease, including funds for vaccine manufacturing efforts at AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax. The bad news: Gates has been vilified by anti-vaxxers and other conspiracy theorists who claim he seeded the virus for his own nefarious purposes. Gates says he’s optimistic about the world’s chances of seeing through the wilder theories and of beating the coronavirus, too. His remarks have been condensed and edited for clarity..."

Image credit : CDC.

NASA: Lightning on Jupiter. This is pretty cool, courtesy of Big Think: "...The findings are described in the study "Small lightning flashes from shallow electrical storms on Jupiter," published in Nature. Previous missions to Jupiter, including Voyager 1, Galileo, and New Horizons all observed lightning, but without the benefits of the equipment on Juno or more recent developments in models of the Jovian atmosphere. In this case, the lighting is notable for how high it is occurring in the atmosphere. While previous observations suggested lightning in water-based clouds deep inside the gas planet, the new data suggests lightning exists in the upper atmosphere in clouds of water and ammonia. This lightning is dubbed "shallow lightning..."

Illustration credit : "Illustration uses data obtained by NASA's Juno mission to depict high-altitude electrical storms on Jupiter." NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS/Gerald Eichstädt.

All-Electric "Lucid Air" Gets Estimated EPA Range of 517 Miles. If it's true - wow. Here's more from TechCrunch: "Lucid Motors said Tuesday that its upcoming all-electric luxury sedan can travel 517 miles on a single charge — a range that, if validated by the U.S. EPA, blows past every other EV on the road today, including Tesla. The estimated EPA range was released ahead of the September 9 reveal of the Lucid Air. The automaker said the estimated EPA range was verified by FEV North America, Inc., an independent firm that conducted the test in Auburn Hills, Michigan..."

Photo credit: Screenshot/Lucid Motors.

New UK Dating Site for Anti-Maskers Dubbed "OkStupid". You can't make this stuff up. The New York Daily News has more info: "...We’ve introduced a dating forum at (Lockdown Sceptics), so singles who feel the same way about the virus can meet and not have to worry about differing attitudes to social distancing,” the 56-year-old author tweeted to get things started. While Young says the site has moderators to look out for trolls, he warns those who log-on to proceed with caution — then get on with behaving recklessly. Critics have already dubbed the forum “OKStupid,” which is a reference to the actual dating site, OKCupid..."

FRIDAY: Warm and muggy with T-storms, some severe. Winds: S 15-25. High: 85



SATURDAY: Mix of clouds and sun and less humid. Wake-up: 60. High: 78



SUNDAY: Plenty of warm sunshine, pleasant. Winds: NW 5-10. Wake-up: 62. High: 81



MONDAY: Blue sky, looking good. Winds: NW 10-15. Wake-up: 59. High: 79



TUESDAY: Sunny and comfortable. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 56. High: near 80



WEDNESDAY: Streak continues, warm sunshine. Winds: S 7-12. Wake-up: 62. High: 85



THURSDAY: Clouds increase, sticky again. Winds: SW 7-12. Wake-up: 64. High: 87

Photo credit : Paul Douglas.

Climate Stories...

Last Decade Was Earth's Hottest on Record. CNN.com has perspective: "...Among the key findings of the State of the Climate in 2019, published by the American Meteorological Society, was that 2019 was among the warmest years on record, that greenhouse gases in the Earth's atmosphere are at their highest recorded levels and this decade is the hottest since records began in the mid-1800s. "Each decade since 1980 has been successively warmer than the preceding decade, with the most recent (2010-1019) being around 0.2°C warmer than the previous (2000-2009)," the report said. "As a primary driver for our changing climate, the abundance of many long-lived greenhouse gases continues to increase..."

July Recap. NOAA NCEI has details: "...The July 2020 global land and ocean surface temperature was 1.66°F (0.92°C) above the 20th-century average of 60.4°F (15.8°C), tying with 2016 as the second-highest July temperature in the 141-year record. The July 2020 global land and ocean surface temperature was only 0.02°F (0.01°C) shy of tying the record warm July of 2019. July 2020 marked the 44th consecutive July and the 427th consecutive month with temperatures, at least nominally, above the 20th-century average. Nine of the 10 warmest Julys have occurred since 2010; the six warmest Julys have occurred in the last six years (2015-2020)..."



New Report: Economic Cost of Climate Change Strains U.S. Economy. Here's an except from a summary at Environmental Defense Fund: "Billion-dollar weather disasters fueled by climate change are becoming more frequent and more devastating to state and local economies, according to a report by Datu Research commissioned by Environmental Defense Fund. The report, Climate Fueled Weather Disasters: Costs to State and Local Economies, quantifies the economic cost of specific extreme weather disasters on Americans today, including in specific states, as well as likely future costs if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated and global temperatures continue to climb. Each of the weather events detailed in the report caused damages equaling or exceeding $1 billion in states such as Texas, Florida, North Carolina, and Iowa, among others..."

Graphic credit : Climate Central.

2019 Among Top Three Warmest Years on Record. NOAA's Climate.gov has details: "The report found that the major indicators of climate change continued to reflect trends consistent with a warming planet. Several markers such as sea level and greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere once again broke records set just one year prior. These key findings and others are available from the State of the Climate in 2019 report released online today by the American Meteorological Society (AMS). The 30th annual issuance of the report, for which NOAA National Centers for Environmental Information serves as lead editor, is based on contributions from more than 520 scientists from over 60 countries around the world and reflects tens of thousands of measurements from multiple independent datasets (full report)..."

How to Talk with Kids About Climate Change. To talk or not to talk? Here is some advice in a post from Yale Climate Connections: "...Some advise against getting into climate change specifics with younger children, arguing they may not have the cognitive or developmental capacity to process environmental problems. Instead, they recommend beginning with simply, yet purposefully, connecting kids and nature. Others however, recommend talking about climate change as early as you can. Psychotherapist Caroline Hickman of the University of Bath, in the United Kingdom, and the Climate Psychology Alliance, advises teaching children about climate change as early as ages two or three. “As soon as you start teaching them to talk, and engage emotionally and relationally with the world,” she says, “climate change needs to be woven into their world, so they are developing that emotional intelligence and resilience from a young age.” She argues it’s similar to talking about other difficult things in a child’s world. “You wouldn’t not talk to your child about divorce. You’d find ways to talk to them about it, to help them understand. Climate change is no different – it’s already impacting on the child day in and day out, so start talking now...”

Increased Cooling Demand. Climate Central has perspective on increasing demand for cooling across the United States. Temperatures are increasing, but consistently higher dew points are triggering higher heat indices. And stating the obvious, fossil-fueled electricity releases more greenhouse gas emissions, which boost temperatures even more. The cycle continues. Here's an excerpt: "...Climate Central analyzed 242 cities in the U.S. and found that 96 percent are experiencing more CDDs since the 1970s. Some of the cities seeing the largest jumps are not much of a surprise: McAllen, Texas, Las Vegas, and Phoenix rank in the top three and all have increases of more than 1,000 CDDs. It’s important to note that an increase in cooling days is a result of an increase in the number of days above 65, an increase in the number of degrees above 65, or both—and you can have more CDDs than there are days in the year. Climate Central’s analysis showed that 61% (148) cities around the country saw increases of over 200 CDDs since the 1970s, including many places in northern latitudes, such as Syracuse, NY, Portland, Ore., and Minneapolis..."