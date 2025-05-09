England's record six teams in next Champions League set to fuel wealth gap in European soccer

GENEVA — England will send a record six teams into the Champions League next season, further fueling the wealthy Premier League's financial power over the rest of Europe.
Manchester United and Tottenham advanced Thursday to an all-English final of the second-tier Europa League, with the winner of that match earning a place in the next Champions League where the prize money is typically four times greater.
Man United and Tottenham's good results in Europe — while struggling badly in the Premier League — also contributed to English clubs' collectively strong season. Chelsea also advanced Thursday to the final of the third-tier Conference League and will play Real Betis.
''The weight of money in the Premier League means that even malfunctioning teams such as Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham have budgets that are multiples of those of the clubs with which they are competing,'' said Kieran Maguire, a soccer finance expert from The Price of Football podcast.
Premier League teams had weeks ago sealed one of the two bonus Champions League entries which UEFA now awards to the best performing countries each year.
England dominated the knockout phase in European seasons before in 2021, 2019 and 2008, though Spain in 2016 was perhaps best of all.
Rising prize money
England's surge is ideal timing. UEFA's prize money pot for the three competitions grew by 25% to more than 3.3 billion euros ($3.7 billion) this season thanks to new commercial deals for the expanded 36-team format.