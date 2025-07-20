Sports

England dominates US in lightning-delayed rugby match

The United States brought the lightning and England created all the flash as it completed its Americas tour by cruising to a 40-5 win on Saturday.

The Associated Press
July 20, 2025 at 12:53AM

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The United States brought the lightning and England created all the flash as it completed its Americas tour by cruising to a 40-5 win on Saturday.

England's first game in the U.S. in 24 years was delayed for an hour by lightning in the area, and for another 40 minutes during the first half.

It didn't help the Eagles as England, depleted of its British and Irish Lions touring Australia, racked up six tries and its biggest win over the U.S. in six years.

After wins in Argentina by 35-12 and 22-17, England extended its longest winning streak to seven matches under coach Steve Borthwick.

While U.S. flyhalf Chris Hilsenbeck was in the sin-bin for a deliberate knock-on, England drove hooker Curtis Langdon over the try-line and arrowed center Luke Northmore between the posts.

Around the delay in the first half, England had two tries ruled out before wing Cadan Murley cut inside three defenders to score on halftime for 19-0.

England's desire to play at pace was hit and miss. Scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet finished a counterattack from halfway featuring Northmore, and his replacement Harry Randall finished a great break engineered by Ben Curry and Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, back after a two-game suspension.

Replacement hooker Gabriel Oghre, one of six new caps, scored England's sixth and last try on debut.

The U.S. grabbed a late consolation try off a lineout finished by replacement hooker Shilo Klein.

___

AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

WNBA commissioner optimistic about getting new CBA deal done

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert feels optimistic that the league and the players' union will be able to come to a new collective bargaining agreement at some point, even if it's after the end of October deadline.

Sports

John Oliver's Erie Moon Mammoths debut in front of a record crowd

Sports

England dominates US in lightning-delayed rugby match