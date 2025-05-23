Sports

England declares on 565-6 early on Day 2 of test against Zimbabwe

England declared on 565-6 before lunch on Day 2 of the one-off test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Friday.

The Associated Press
May 23, 2025 at 11:51AM

NOTTINGHAM, England — England declared on 565-6 before lunch on Day 2 of the one-off test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Resuming on 498-3 after a dominant opening day in Nottingham, England quickly lost Ollie Pope for 171 after he added just two runs to his overnight unbeaten score.

Captain Ben Stokes fell for 9 and Harry Brook raced to a 50-ball 58 before getting bowled by Blessing Muzarabani — after which England declared. Jamie Smith was 4 not out.

Muzarabani had figures of 3-143 in the first innings of the four-day test.

The teams were meeting for the first time at test level in 22 years.

___

AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

England declares on 565-6 early on Day 2 of test against Zimbabwe

England declared on 565-6 before lunch on Day 2 of the one-off test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Sports

Rafael Nadal's absence from the 2025 French Open changes the tournament

Sports

F1 hopes extra pit stops bring more excitement in the glamorous but dull Monaco Grand Prix