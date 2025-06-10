England booed after losing to Senegal for first defeat under coach Thomas Tuchel

NOTTINGHAM, England — Boos rang out as England left the field after a 3-1 loss to Senegal in a friendly Tuesday which marked the first defeat of Thomas Tuchel's tenure as coach.
Senegal recovered from conceding Harry Kane's early goal to become the first team from Africa to record a victory over England.
''We're not going to panic. But for sure we know we need to do better,'' England captain Kane told broadcaster ITV and suggested England had lost ''that aggressive nature that we've had.''
In World Cup qualifying Tuesday, the Netherlands beat Malta 8-0 and Austria beat San Marino 4-0.
England's landmark loss
Kane was the only player retained in Tuchel's starting lineup from last week's 1-0 win over Andorra, which had caused Tuchel to criticize his team's attitude. The changes brought little improvement.
Kane's record-extending 73rd England goal gave his team the lead in the seventh minute, when he bundled in after a goalkeeping error by Edouard Mendy.
Senegal was a step above over Tuchel's previous England opponents Albania, Latvia and Andorra, and England conceded for the first time in his tenure in the 40th minute.