ATHENS, Greece — Authorities in Greece say four crew members have been injured in an engine-room explosion on a ferry at Iraklio port on the island of Crete.
There were no passengers on board when the blast happened on the 33-year-old Blue Horizon ferry, which is used to service the route between Crete's main port and Piraeus, near Athens.
The Merchant Marine Ministry said the four injured crew members hurt Monday had all been hospitalized. State-run television said one of them was in serious condition.
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
Politics In secretly recorded audio, Trump's sister says he has 'no principles' and 'you can't trust him'
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Greece plans military exercise amid dispute with Turkey
Greece said Monday that it will conduct a navy and air force exercise in an area of the eastern Mediterranean where Turkey is prospecting for oil and gas in an area as the neighboring countries remain locked in a dispute over offshore energy rights.
World
Pompeo arrives in Israel to press Trump's Mideast peace push
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo landed in Israel on Monday, on the first leg of his Mideast tour to press the momentum of the Trump administration's Arab-Israeli peace push.
World
Japan's PM sets mark for days in office amid health concerns
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday became Japan's longest-serving leader in terms of consecutive days in office, but there was little fanfare, as he visited a hospital for another checkup amid concerns about his health.
World
Iran sets June 18 as date for next presidential election
Iran's constitutional watchdog on Monday set June 18 as date for the country's next presidential election, a vote that will choose the successor to President Hassan Rouhani who has served two four-year terms in office.
World
Israeli dig unearths large trove of early Islamic gold coins
Israeli archaeologists announced Monday the discovery of a trove of early Islamic gold coins found during recent salvage excavations near the central city of Yavne.