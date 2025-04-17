Endangered sea turtle populations show signs of recovery in more than half the world, survey finds

WASHINGTON — Endangered sea turtles show signs of recovery in a majority of places where they're found worldwide, according to a new global survey released Thursday.
''Many of the turtle populations have come back, though some haven't,'' said Duke ecologist Stuart Pimm, who was not involved with the research. ''Overall, the sea turtle story is one of the real conservation success stories."
The study looked at 48 populations of sea turtles around the world. Scientists measured the impacts of threats such as hunting, pollution, coastal development and climate change to the marine animals. In more than half of the areas studied, threats are declining overall, the study found.
But there are some exceptions. Sea turtle populations in the Atlantic Ocean are more likely to be recovering than those in Pacific waters. And leatherback turtles are not faring as well as other species.
Globally, leatherbacks are considered vulnerable to extinction, but many groups are critically endangered, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
All seven of the regions where leatherbacks are found face high environmental risks, said study co-author Bryan Wallace, a wildlife ecologist at Ecolibrium in Colorado.
Leatherback turtles are famous for making the longest known marine migrations of any animal – with some individuals swimming as many as 3,700 miles (5,955 kilometers) each way. That feat moves them through a wide swath of regions and may expose them to unique risks, he said.
Meanwhile, green turtles are still considered endangered globally, but their populations show signs of recovery in many regions of the world, researchers found.