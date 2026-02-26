Advertisement
Eat & Drink

End of an era: Final D’Amico restaurants in Minnesota closing

D’Amico & Sons locations in Edina and Golden Valley will close March 28, ending a 40-year run that shaped Twin Cities dining.

By Sharyn Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 26, 2026 at 6:11PM
D'Amico Cucina, which closed in 2009, was a crown jewel of Richard and Larry D'Amico's restaurant empire. The last of their Minnesota restaurants will close at the end of March. (Richard Tsong-Taatarii/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
For the first time in more than 40 years, Minnesota will be without a D’Amico-owned restaurant.

The final two locations of their casual deli D’Amico & Sons, in Edina and Golden Valley, will close at the end of their leases March 28, according to a statement from founders Richard and Larry D’Amico. Both restaurants have operated for about three decades.

The brothers launched their restaurant group, D’Amico & Partners, in 1982. Partner Paul Smith joined the business in 1986, and the next year, they opened their first Minnesota dining room, the legendary D’Amico Cucina in Minneapolis, which became a launchpad for dozens of culinary stars (Tim McKee, Isaac Becker, Doug Flicker) who went on to shape the Twin Cities dining scene. Longtime fans might also remember the D’Amico-led restaurants Primavera, Azur, Linguini & Bob and Masa, to name a few.

Richard D’Amico, left, and Larry D’Amico are the brothers behind D'Amico & Partners, which has been operating restaurants in the Twin Cities for 40 years. (Travis Anderson/Provided by D'Amico)

D’Amico & Sons debuted in 1994 on Hennepin Avenue in Uptown with pastas, sandwiches and salads in a family-friendly setting. At its height, the concept expanded to 12 locations in the Twin Cities and Naples, Fla.

While growing their businesses in Naples, D’Amico & Partners has shrunk its Minnesota footprint in recent years, closing longtime restaurants Cafe & Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis last year and Campiello in Eden Prairie in 2023.

Meanwhile, D’Amico Hospitality, the company’s catering and event venue arm, has grown locally, and Smith will lead that business.

The D’Amico brothers will continue to operate their Naples restaurants: Campiello, the Club Room at Campiello, and the Continental.

“We extend a heartfelt thank you to everyone who enjoyed our family’s Italian dishes,” they said in a statement.

Sharyn Jackson

Reporter

Sharyn Jackson is a features reporter covering the Twin Cities' vibrant food and drink scene.

See Moreicon

