End of an era: Final D’Amico restaurants in Minnesota closing

The brothers launched their restaurant group, D’Amico & Partners, in 1982. Partner Paul Smith joined the business in 1986, and the next year, they opened their first Minnesota dining room, the legendary D’Amico Cucina in Minneapolis, which became a launchpad for dozens of culinary stars (Tim McKee, Isaac Becker, Doug Flicker) who went on to shape the Twin Cities dining scene. Longtime fans might also remember the D’Amico-led restaurants Primavera, Azur, Linguini & Bob and Masa, to name a few.