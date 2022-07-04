Home
More from the Homepage
prev
6 dead, 30 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
Minnesota's regional airports grapple with pilot shortage
18-year-old man dies from fireworks injuries in Brooklyn Park
As Proctor sex assault cases come to a close, questions about a toxic culture remain
Northfield police continue search for missing 6-year-old girl
Dakota County jail plans to add unit for medical, mental health
Minneapolis mental health first responder program internationally recognized
Brooks: 47 cats rescued from hot car will find new homes; maybe their human will too someday
In the new hybrid world, should employers be reimbursing home-office expenses?
1972 'Napalm Girl' escorts Ukraine refugees to Canada
Where to see fireworks in the Twin Cities area tonight
next
600187605
En Garde: USA Fencing Championships held in Minneapolis
The championship featured sisters Courtney and Kelley Hurley, both Olympians for Team USA.
July 4, 2022 — 4:13pm
Top Stories
6 dead, 30 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
5 minutes ago
Minnesota's regional airports grapple with pilot shortage
25 minutes ago
18-year-old man dies from fireworks injuries in Brooklyn Park
1:44pm
