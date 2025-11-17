Three employees accused of embezzling $200,000 from central Minnesota city

Three municipal employees are accused of embezzling about $200,000 from Clear Lake, Minn., when they were employed as city clerk, public works director and firefighters.
Kari K. Koren, 48, of Clear Lake defrauded the city of more than $125,000, according to criminal charges filed in early November in Sherburne County District Court. Her husband, Chad M. Koren, 39, is accused of using city credit cards to pay for about $5,000 in personal purchases, documents state.
Rogers resident Dustin J. Luhning, 55, defrauded the city of more than $71,000, according to the complaint.
All three were charged with one felony count each of theft and embezzling public funds. Court documents do not list attorneys for the three.
According to the criminal complaints, the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office received a report of financial fraud from the city in April 2024. Clear Lake, with about 650 residents, is 10 miles southeast of St. Cloud.
A forensic accountant investigated the city’s financial activities from November 2022 through 2023.
The investigation found Kari Koren, who worked as city clerk and oversaw day-to-day financial operations, was overpaid by $14,000 for hours she didn’t work and made more than 130 personal purchases on her city-issued credit card, documents state. She was also overpaid about $500 for hours claimed but not worked as a firefighter.
She told investigators she “made purchases with the intention of paying the city back later and knew it was wrong to do,” documents state.